Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

URI stock opened at $600.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.27 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

