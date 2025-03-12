Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws Sells 11,076 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

