Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $96.51 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

