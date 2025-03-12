Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. owned 0.59% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 765,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 376,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 372,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 110,158 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

