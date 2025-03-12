iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

