Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) is Bare Financial Services Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 4.03% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

