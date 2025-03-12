Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.18. 3,595,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,205,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

