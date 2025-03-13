America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Jonathan Z. Buba Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. The trade was a 13.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $371.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 290.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

