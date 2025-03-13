Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.23% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of AAPB stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Profile
