Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.23% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAPB stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.