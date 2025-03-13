Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $3.18 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.45% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

