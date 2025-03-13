What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Tripadvisor Q1 Earnings?

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report released on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 687.84, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 676,977 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.