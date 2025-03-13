Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Medifast Q1 Earnings

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of MED opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.13. Medifast has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $39.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 148.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Medifast by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 2,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

