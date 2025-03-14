Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Financial Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 5.97, meaning that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDB Capital has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.71%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -39.20% 0.82% 0.36% MDB Capital N/A -75.31% -63.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and MDB Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $939.31 million 0.82 -$401.41 million ($5.50) -1.90 MDB Capital $1.30 million 45.82 -$6.97 million ($2.87) -2.24

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats MDB Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

