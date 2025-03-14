Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 259625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 71,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

