Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $680.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

