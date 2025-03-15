Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) was up 23.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 23.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

