MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CXE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 167,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,262,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.