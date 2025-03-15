MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE CXE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 167,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
