Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Up 84.1% in February

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 13th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $468.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Insider Activity at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

