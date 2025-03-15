Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:NVW traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $50.63.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Company Profile
