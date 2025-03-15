GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Short Interest Up 91.1% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,820,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 9,850,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NVDL stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,058,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,761. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.