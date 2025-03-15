Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

