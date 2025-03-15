Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Crimson Wine Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Wine Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.