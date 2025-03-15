Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.
About Exxaro Resources
Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.
