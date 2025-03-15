Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,142. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

