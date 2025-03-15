DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. 26,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $143.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.8021 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

