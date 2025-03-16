SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech Stock Down 8.8 %

SNES traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.80.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. As a group, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

