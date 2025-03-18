Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 160,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,608. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

