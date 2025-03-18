iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:BLCR)

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. 2,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

