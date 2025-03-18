Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 28,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

