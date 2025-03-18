Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BHC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 29,395,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,552,000 after buying an additional 6,958,717 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 234.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 2,685,675 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 1,510,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

