Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %
JSPR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JSPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
