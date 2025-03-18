Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

JSPR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JSPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

