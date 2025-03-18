iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USCL)

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USCL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
