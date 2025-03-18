Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Plans Dividend of $0.92

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.919 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 138.9% increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFY remained flat at $15.35 during trading on Tuesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

