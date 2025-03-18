Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 18,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $61.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCTF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

