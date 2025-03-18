Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEXF remained flat at $68.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. Onex has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 68.14%.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

