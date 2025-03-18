Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIKGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 50.0% increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,052 ($26.65). The stock had a trading volume of 76,300,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,024. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,014.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($33.25) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Dividend History for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

