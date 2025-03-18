Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MITFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
