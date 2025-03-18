GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GlobalData stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 155 ($2.01). 8,743,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.07. GlobalData has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. Analysts predict that GlobalData will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,065,592.93). Corporate insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.83) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

