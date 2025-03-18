Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Expands By 18.7%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 1,972,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $3.94 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

