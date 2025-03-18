Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Expands By 18.7%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 1,972,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $3.94 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.87.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nihon M&A Center
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.