Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,092,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 164,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 152,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,789. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

