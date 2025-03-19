Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) EVP Sherrell Smith Sells 36,773 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,052 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.