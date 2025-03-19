Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 185,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.89. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.60%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

