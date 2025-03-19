Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,045,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.