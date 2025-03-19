Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Buys 41,000 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

