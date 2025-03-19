Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells 27,564 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $236,223.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,960. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

