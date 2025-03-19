Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Expands By 17.5%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 2,298.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MSFU stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 317,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,532. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
