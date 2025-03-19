Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 3.70% of Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

