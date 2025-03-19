iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 7.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $281,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

