Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,271,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,750,000 after buying an additional 384,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,025,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,389,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after buying an additional 729,200 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

