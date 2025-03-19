MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect MAIA Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

MAIA opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.20.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

