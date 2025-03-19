Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for PZZA Q1 Earnings

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Papa Johns International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.